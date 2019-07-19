On Tuesday, Maltco Lotteries organised a blood donation event for its employees. This initiative was organised as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility calendar of events.

A good number of Maltco Lotteries employees teamed up and visited the National Blood Transfusion Unit in Pietà to participate in this noble initiative. Maltco truly believes in the principle of giving back to society. Thus, the company has always been on the forefront to help and contribute to the local community.

“Being a company that has at heart the well-being of the community, we make sure that the company embarks on initiatives throughout the year to support the Maltese society in various ways. For this reason Maltco is proud to have once again organised this life-saving initiative,” said Vasileios Kasiotakis, Maltco Lotteries’ CEO.

Maltco encourages all its employees, agents and players to regularly donate blood. Anyone interested in donating may contact the National Blood Transfusion Unit on 2206 6201.