The sixth edition of Malta’s Excellence Gaming Awards took place on Friday, July 16 at the Intercontinental Hotel. These awards have become one of the most prestigious and sought-after events in the gaming industry, showcasing the talent found throughout all facets of the gaming world.

Maltco Lotteries said it feels honoured to have been nominated and win multiple awards for the second consecutive year. The company has been awarded with four highly prestigious awards for ‘Best Industry’s Achiever of the Year Award (Land Based)’, ‘Best Workplace in Malta’, ‘Best CSR Gaming Company’ and the most distinguished award of the MiGEA event – ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ which was won by Maltco’s Chief Financial Officer Lino Micallef Borg.

Maltco Lotteries’ CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis said he was overwhelmed and most appreciative about the recognition of the work performed by all Maltco’s personnel, including all Maltco’s employees and over 200 Maltco agents. He explained that as the leading player within the local land-based gaming industry, Maltco Lotteries’ participation in these awards reinforces the company’s long-standing successful initiative and engagement to the Maltese Gaming sector.

“I feel honoured that Maltco’s continuous work to enhance the gaming experience in both retail and online channels whilst offering unique gaming experiences specifically designed on responsible gaming principles, has been recognised by Gaming Industry professionals.”

Vasileios concluded: “Our company’s core values Care, Drive, Trust and Imagination have always been at the forefront of all our actions so to be at the leading position, both as an employer and through the way of operating, serving and entertaining in a responsible and respectful manner.”

Lino Micallef Borg, Maltco’s CFO said he felt honoured to receive the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’.

“I am deeply pleased and honoured to receive such a prestigious award, which I owe to the fruitful co-operation with all the staff at Maltco Lotteries. On behalf of the company I can say that we are delighted that all the effort, discipline and initiatives taken by the company to continue operating through these unprecedented times, were recognised by the judges and the industry," he said.

Maltco Lotteries reiterated the indebtedness towards the Gaming Industry professionals and committed to continue working diligently in believing in its human resource effectiveness and measurable contribution for a sustainable gaming industry environment. The company has an exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility track record whereby it is consistently contributing to Malta’s society, culture and community’s well-being through unique CSR initiatives which have been recognised with the ‘Best CSR Gaming Company’ Award.

For more information email info@maltco.net, visit the company’s website, social media pages or call Maltco’s Helpline on 2388 3333.