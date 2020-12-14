Maltco Lotteries Ltd. participated as a main sponsor of the fifth edition of Malta’s Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards and Malta’s Best-in-Business Awards, held on Friday, December 11 at the InterContinental Hotel.

These awards are getting more and more competitive as the industry keeps raising its bar every single year. Recognising writers and ambassadors, the Awards showcase the talent found throughout every aspect of the Maltese business world.

As a leading company in Malta, it is very important and significant for Maltco Lotteries to participate in such events. The company believes in rewarding well established companies to showcase and recognise the continuous achievements of Maltese businesses. Maltco presented eight awards throughout the ceremony of which four were presented in the Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards and another four were presented in the Malta’s Best-in-Business Awards 2020.

Considered to be the most prestigious honour awarded during the event, the Maltco Lotteries Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Maltco CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis to Roseanne Camilleri, director of Primary Healthcare. The latter has been also presented with the Chairman Value Award.

Maltco Lotteries Award for Excellence was presented by Vasileios Kasiotakis and was given to Edward Borg Grech, CEO Bluefort Ltd while the Malta Best Entrepreneur of the Year award was won by Joseph Portelli, CEO of J Portelli Projects.

The most prestigious honour of the Best in Business category was the Maltco Lotteries Overall Best Company of the Year Award which was presented by Maltco’s HR Director Franco Blanco and was given to Finductive. The Maltco Lotteries Best in Business Award for Excellence was also presented by Blanco and was given to PMQS. Maltco Lotteries’ HR Director also presented the Malta’s Best Gaming Company of the Year award 2020 and the Best in Business Chairman’s Value Award which were won by Betconstruct and 4JM Solutions Ltd, respectively.

Vasileios Kasiotakis CEO of Maltco Lotteries Limited said the company focuses its business strategy on its mission therefore to develop and provide entertainment to Maltese players in a responsible way. Maltco’s CEO commented on the actions taken towards corporate social responsibility to support the Maltese community.

“We focus on creating value proposition to all of our stakeholders through the implementation of an effective strategy which is based on our company values: care, drive, trust and imagination,” he concluded.