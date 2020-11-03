Maltco Lotteries Ltd has announced its participation as a main sponsor of the fifth edition of Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards 2020. The awards are fast growing and have become one of the most prestigious and sought-after events in the gaming industry, showcasing the talent found throughout every aspect of the gaming world.

As the leading player within the local land based gaming industry, Maltco Lotteries’ participation in these Awards reinforces the company’s long standing successful initiative and engagement to the Maltese gaming sector, following also the recent launch of the company’s iGaming platform Maltco iLottery. The latter has been a remarkable milestone for the national lottery operator which reinvigorated the company’s commitment to drive innovation by providing a responsible entertainment environment for the benefit of the Maltese society.

In preparation for the event a press conference was recently held, during which Maltco Lotteries CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis commented that the company is honoured to sponsor such recognised local awards.

“This initiative brings forward Maltco’s longstanding service and contribution to the Maltese Economy and the Gaming Sector by supporting through advanced skillful professionals the local job sector with more than 700 contributors, as well as continuous game development and game innovation, highlighting the trust that the Maltese community places in the company for the past 16 years,” he said.

The Malta’s Gaming Excellence Awards 2020 will be taking place on Friday, November 13 at the InterContinental hotel. The company has been nominated in six categories, including Malta’s Best Industry Contributor, Malta’s Best CSR Gaming Company and Malta’s Best Workplace of the Year Award.