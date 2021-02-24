Maltco Lotteries are once again cooperating on research projects led by academics at the Institute of Digital Games at the University of Malta. This announcement has been made as part of the company’s annual CSR programme.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, February 24 at the University of Malta, Maltco Lotteries signed a collaboration agreement for a minimum of three years with the University’s Institute of Digital Games. The cooperation was announced in the presence of Minister for Economy and Industry Hon. Silvio Schembri who was present on behalf of the government, together with University of Malta Rector Prof. Alfred J. Vella and the director and professor at the institute of Digital Games Prof. Georgios N. Yannakakis.

Maltco Lotteries CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis expressed his appreciation towards this collaboration as it will provide an opportunity for the institute to research, teach and transfer knowledge to UM students.

“Maltco Lotteries strongly supports innovation in digital game, design and technology in Malta. This bursary of studies will further encourage more students, both nationally and internationally, to develop games at the Maltese university,” said Maltco Lotteries CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis.

During the press conference, Prof. Vella showed his gratitude towards Maltco Lotteries donation. “I welcome this sponsorship as it will contribute to expand to more programmes at the Institute of Digital Games and provide the skills and knowledge needed in the industry.”

In his keynote speech, the director of the Institute of Digital Games at the University of Malta, Prof. Yannakakis highlighted that Maltco’s support provides students with the opportunity to gain experience in innovative games research and develop new playful and generative possibilities in game design and technology.

In the closing speech, Minister Schembri commended Maltco for this initiative aimed at enhancing students’ skills in digital games for enhanced preparation to succeed in the growing career opportunities being offered in this field. He remarked that education is at the core of Malta’s strategic execution for the growth of the local digital games sector.

“The industry has a thirst for the best of talents, and I will continue to ensure that all educational stakeholders spearheaded by the Gaming Malta Foundation continue to work hand -in-hand ensuring that Malta has a strong talent pipeline feeding into the industry,” he said.

He recalled how in recent years, the expansion of the Institute for Digital Games to a new building was a step in the right direction for the University of Malta to continue to excel in the educational programmes provided at Post Grad M.Sc. and Doctorate levels. He added that the Institute of digital games research is at the crossroads of two of government’s strategies launched in recent years – the National AI Strategy and the Video Games and e-sports Strategy.

For more information e-mail info@maltco.net, visit the company’s website, social media pages or call Maltco’s Helpline on 2388 3333.