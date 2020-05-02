Maltco Lotteries has announced that its retail network will reopen on Monday after a 47-day shutdown.

The National Lottery operator said it had supported all the directives issued by the health authorities and put into place copious measures aimed at ensuring the safety of players, employees and retailers.

As of Monday, players will be able to participate in all of Maltco’s games, including: Super 5, SUPERSTAR, Lotto, Quaterno+, Quick Keno, Bingo 75, Scratchers instant tickets as well as U*BET Sports and Horse Racing games (from whenever events and betting content become available).

However, in order to comply with social distancing regulations, no games or events will be shown inside outlets, although they can still be followed online through the Maltco website.

Tickets already purchased for upcoming draws prior to the suspension shall remain valid and will be participating in upcoming draws scheduled in the week ahead.

Consecutive Draw tickets have remained valid for the respective draw numbers as stated on the tickets.

The time period for players to cash winnings has been extended from 60 to 90 days, following a directive issued by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Maltco said it had further extended this period by another 30 days, such that for any draws and events before March 18, players had 120 days to collect their winnings.

New draws will revert back to the 60-day period.

The company said winnings of up to €5,000 euro could be cashed from any Maltco point of sale while larger winnings could be cashed at the Maltco head office following the setting-up of an appointment through the helpline centre.

For more information, it advised players to email info@maltco.net, visit the company’s website and social media pages, or call the helpline on 23883333 (Monday to Sunday, 6am to 8pm).