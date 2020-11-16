The fifth edition of Malta’s Excellence Gaming Awards took place on Friday, November 13 at the Intercontinental Hotel.

During the event, Maltco Lotteries was awarded five prestigious awards for 'Best Industry’s Contributor', 'Best CSR Contributor', 'Best Workplace in Malta' and 'Best CEO of the Year'.

Furthermore, the gaming industry panel of jurors selected and presented the most prestigious award of the MiGEA event, the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to Maltco’s CEO for his longstanding and continuous contribution to the gaming industry .

Maltco Lotteries’ CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis said he was overjoyed with the award and appreciative about the recognition of the work performed by Maltco’s teams that resulted in winning the five awards.

“I feel honoured that Maltco’s continuous care for its agents, employees and the Maltese players has been distinguished with these prominent awards. Our team’s drive, imaginative work and commitment towards our industry has been recognised by gaming industry professionals. This is a great achievement for the company and for our talented team.”

Kasiotakis added how: “For the past 16 years, Maltco Lotteries has been continuously striving to be at the leading position, both as an employer and through its way of operating, serving and entertaining. Our actions are built the company’s core values which are care, drive, trust and imagination.”

David Anthony Gatt, Maltco’s CCO was delighted with the five awards and commented that: “Maltco is proud to continue its retail transformation while also elevating the experience of its players to a digital one. It has leveraged Intralot’s innovative technology and advanced services, ensuring security, trustworthiness, transparency, and a superior gaming experience. Over the years, the company has introduced many different gaming verticals to its portfolio with the latest addition being the launch of Maltco’s iLottery.”

Caroline Attard, Maltco’s head of marketing and corporate communications was thrilled and added that: “The new Maltco iLottery platform offers a convenient channel for local players to play Malta’s favourite games online. The company has an exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility track record whereby it is consistently contributing to Malta’s society, culture and community’s well-being.”