Lottery operator Maltco has banned all its employees, agents, sellers, assistants and board members from participating in any of its games.

The new company policy will come into effect this Friday, according to a memo issued to staff.

While the note did not give any reason for the new rule, a Maltco spokeswoman said it was “a common industry practice adopted by most gaming companies as part of our overall responsible gaming programme, plan and responsibility”.

All licensed retailers and Maltco’s employees and shareholders are not allowed to participate in any game offered by Maltco Lotteries, whether online or from retailers. One Lotto assistant, who asked not to be named, said he thought the policy was unfair.

“My wife who is a registered agent received the new policy via a letter by Maltco Lotteries that was delivered to her this morning,” he said.

“So, I have no chance to win the lottery like many others. I have been playing the Super 5 for the past 30 years and next Friday I will not be allowed to do so. How right is that?”

The memo explains that any active tickets purchased before the policy was published will remain valid, as long as the date of purchase indicated on the ticket is prior to Friday 1, January 2021.

The policy refers to employees and licensed retailers as the “prohibited ticket holders”, who in the new year are not allowed to participate in any games.

It explains that prohibited ticket holders cannot purchase, hold or own any of Maltco’s tickets for their own use of profit, whether personally or indirectly using a third party.

The only exception to this is when a request is allowed by Maltco for the prohibited ticket holder to participate in a game for testing purposes or of similar reason.

The policy explains that if Maltco discovers that any prohibited ticket holders have purchased or become the holder of a ticket in sufficient time before the relative draw, the company will take necessary actions to stop the ticket from entering and not participate in the draw.

If the ticket has entered the draw, Maltco will not award any prize to the relevant ticket holder and such prize will be treated as an unclaimed prize.