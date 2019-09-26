For the fifth consecutive year, Maltco Lotteries is supporting SportMalta and is participating in the European Week of Sport.

The aim behind the European Week of Sport is that of promoting participation in sport and physical activity while raising awareness on the benefits of being active and participating in some sort of physical activity.

For the fifth edition of the European Week of Sport, Maltco is donating five indoor rowing machines to SportMalta.

Following the European Week of Sport, the machines will be utilised by SportMalta and thus the public will benefit from this donation.

Apart from this donation, Maltco Lotteries is also partnering up with SportMalta and once again organise the Maltco Indoor Rowing Challenge.

This event will be one of the main activities of the #BeActive night organised at Kirkop Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Maltco Indoor Rowing Challenge is open for everyone. There are different categories based on age and gender. Individuals placing first, second and third in their category will be awarded a medal during the presentation held during the same event.

The challenge is free of charge and will be held between 7 and 9pm. Anyone interested in taking part must fill in and submit the form to SportMalta before or on the day of the event.

People attending the #BeActive night also have the opportunity to participate in different sports such as: badminton, teqball, pickleball, table soccer, table tennis and subbuteo. Fitness classes and a weightlifting competition will be also organised. The #BeActive night will finish with a Zumba party which will be held from 11pm to midnight.

For more information, e-mail info@maltco.net, visit the Maltco website www.maltco.com or call 2388 3000.