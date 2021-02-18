Maltco Lotteries is distributing 50,000 free 100ml hand sanitisers to players visiting its POS network as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Each Maltco agent will be allocated an equal fixed amount of hand sanitisers to distribute among players, starting from February 24 until stocks last, the company said.

The promotion is being organised in collaboration with The BioArte.

Maltco Lotteries CEO Vasileios Kasiotakis said the campaign was in line with the company’s vision and highlights “care” - one of the company’s key pillars.

The company, he said, has supported all the directives issued by the health authorities and has put into place copious measures to ensure the safety of players, employees and retailers.

The BioArte chairman Christian Duchow and CEO Manuele Biazzo said the company is focusing all its activities to fight COVID-19 to the benefit of all Maltese.

As well as the collaboration with the Maltco, it had also embarked on an ambitious initiative to perform research projects in collaboration with prominent medical institutions and pharmaceutical companies in Italy.

“Our expertise lies within molecular diagnostic and currently we are using our knowledge to detect Sars-CoV-2 lineages and to perform several research activities in order to identify the role that the human commensal microbial community is playing in COVID-19 disease,’’ they said.

Customers benefitting from the promotion will be asked to fill in a form with their basic personal details. Customer data will be withheld by the company for a limited period to ascertain the validity of stock consumption, the Maltco said.