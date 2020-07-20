Maltco Lotteries has announced the launch of U*Bet Simulated Reality encompassing a range of football and tennis AI-driven events. The new offering is deployed by the Maltco Lotteries’ parent company Intralot and will enhance its prestigious sports offering in Malta.

The new introduction will incorporate pre-game and live betting markets played out over a full 90 minutes with vast betting markets available to choose from. Simulated reality events, powered by Sportradar, are AI driven simulated matches generated by computer software which totally reflect the flow, duration, and rules of the real sport. The generated events are based on historical statistics and data of the real teams involved in the respective simulated match whereby results are determined by advanced algorithms, using a certified RNG infrastructure.

When announcing this release, Maltco Lotteries’ CEO, Vasileios Kasiotakis said the company is thrilled to continue broadening its sportsbook offer with innovative markets aimed to attract existing and new sports enthusiasts.

“As the pioneers and leaders of betting in Malta, we feel committed to offer the most comprehensive sports betting product to our retailers in order to offer an unmatched gaming experience inside the shops operating within a safe environment, practising social distancing measures, following the Anti-Money Laundering regulations and providing entertainment through a vast portfolio of games specifically designed on responsible gaming principles”.

“With the addition of simulated reality, we remain committed to offering a world-class betting experience to our partner in Malta and help them create a more engaging relationship with their players,” commented Chris Dimitriadis, Intralot Group CEO.

U*Bet Simulated Reality covers the top-tier international leagues and competitions including English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, and Europa League.

For more information about U*Bet Simulated Reality, players are encouraged to visit the company’s website, social media pages or call Maltco’s Helpline on 2388 3333 which is open from Monday to Sunday between 6am and 8pm.