While most European basketball championships are nearing their end, Australia is just getting started.

Nick Formosa put up a statement 20-point game over the weekend for the Altona Gators. Similarly in Asia, Sam Deguara scored a season-high 34 points in another Tokyo Excellence win.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Formosa, Deguara, and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta