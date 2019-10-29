Late last year, chef de partie Ryan Vella left Malta to head London-based dining room, wine and bakery shop St. John’s Bread & Wine. Back in Malta, he worked at The Arches, Hilton, The Fork & Cork and the Ramla Bay Resort.

St. John Bread and Wine restaurant in London

I started my experience in London in December. I moved because I was offered a job at St John's after doing a trial back in October. The restaurant is owned by Fergus Henderson, a man I have always followed for his unique style when it comes food.

I always wanted to live in a city because I just love the different way of life there. Also, most of the big restaurant names are in London and I wanted to learn new things and gain more experience.

I was driven to learn how to cook from a young age. When I got into culinary school, the love for cooking grew and I just knew that that was what I was meant to do for a living. Growing up I looked up to my uncle, who is also my role model. He has continuously helped me get to where I am today. I am so grateful to him.

I don’t have a favourite dish to prepare because I know that every dish has skills behind it. However, I do have a soft spot for homemade pasta, I find the end result very satisfying.

London never sleeps, you will always find something interesting to do at any time of the day. I love wandering the streets and finding hidden gems around town or if I’m lucky a nice small coffee shop. I also love the street food, even though I don’t mind a fancy restaurant once in a while. Yet I hate the underground! Too busy!

Every restaurant I have worked in has some good memories. Being Maltese I am very proud that I managed to get the “Imqaret” dish with honey ice cream on the menu here at St John in London and that it got amazing reviews from our clients. It was a special moment for me.

A piece of advice is to always stay positive and be ambitious. Never give up on any dream!

I miss home a lot. My family and friends are in Malta, but they come and visit regularly so that keeps me going.

I plan on moving back to Malta in the future, but I like to take it day by day. The plan is to get more experience and knowledge here so that I can share it back home when I am back.