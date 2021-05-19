Kurt Cassar’s Janus Fabriano had a rough start to the playoffs with a Game One loss to Geko PSA but tied the series in Game Two.

In the UK, Sasha Lecuyer and the Loughborough Riders made it to the WNBL Playoffs semifinals with a win over the Reading Rockets.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Cassar, Lecuyer, and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

