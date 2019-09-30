ITALY
Nicole Sciberras played full game in Juventus Women primavera's 4-0 win against Lady Granata Cittadella.
Martina Borg (second from left - standing) played a key role as Sassari Torres defeated Oristano 8-0 to advance to the last 16 of the Serie C Coppa Italia.
ENGLAND
Joe Ellul featured in Maidenhead United's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Barrow in the National League.
Jordan Williams had another positive weekend with Thatcham Town as they claimed a 2-0 win over Larkhall Athletic.
Today's #kingfishers lineup vs @LarkhallAFC— Thatcham Town FC (@Thatcham_TownFC) September 28, 2019
New signings Sankoh, Pinto & Partridge start on the bench. pic.twitter.com/uvt0yIOGE3
Sam Magri played in Havant & Waterlooville's 4-1 against Wealdstone in the National League.
📋STARTING XI 📋— Havant & Waterlooville FC (@HWFCOfficial) September 28, 2019
Two changes from last weeks win against Taunton with Danny Kedwell and Roarie Deacon in the lineup. #COYH pic.twitter.com/ZT9OO4DBDe
Sam Agius played in goal for Shrewsbury Town's youth team in their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fleetwood Town.
Maria Farrugia was part of Sunderland's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in England's third-tier.
🚨 Team news for today's game 🆚 @NFFCWomen...— Sunderland AFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) September 29, 2019
▫️Starting 11 unchanged from last week's Cup win against Burnley#SAFCLadies #HawayTheLasses #OneClubOurClub pic.twitter.com/3TgjldvTFn
NETHERLANDS
Rachel Cuschieri entered in the second-half as her PSV Vrouwen team thrashed Excelsior 9-1 in their latest league.
DENMARK
Godwin McKay's B.93 drew 0-0 with FA 2000 in Denmark's third-tier.
PORTUGAL
Benfica Castelo Branco defeated Zach Muscat's Olhanense 3-2 in the Portuguese domestic cup.
SPAIN
Miguel Micallef played for San Marcelino's U-19's team in their 2-0 against C.D. Juventud in the second-tier of Valencian football.
UNITED STATES
Andrea Borg played in Seton Hall Pirates' 2-1 victory over Depaul in the NCAA.