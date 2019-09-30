ITALY

Nicole Sciberras played full game in Juventus Women primavera's 4-0 win against Lady Granata Cittadella.

Martina Borg (second from left - standing) played a key role as Sassari Torres defeated Oristano 8-0 to advance to the last 16 of the Serie C Coppa Italia.

ENGLAND

Joe Ellul featured in Maidenhead United's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Barrow in the National League.

Jordan Williams had another positive weekend with Thatcham Town as they claimed a 2-0 win over Larkhall Athletic.

Today's #kingfishers lineup vs @LarkhallAFC



New signings Sankoh, Pinto & Partridge start on the bench.

Sam Magri played in Havant & Waterlooville's 4-1 against Wealdstone in the National League.

📋STARTING XI 📋



Two changes from last weeks win against Taunton with Danny Kedwell and Roarie Deacon in the lineup. #COYH

Sam Agius played in goal for Shrewsbury Town's youth team in their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fleetwood Town.

Maria Farrugia was part of Sunderland's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest in England's third-tier.

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri entered in the second-half as her PSV Vrouwen team thrashed Excelsior 9-1 in their latest league.

DENMARK

Godwin McKay's B.93 drew 0-0 with FA 2000 in Denmark's third-tier.

PORTUGAL

Benfica Castelo Branco defeated Zach Muscat's Olhanense 3-2 in the Portuguese domestic cup.

SPAIN

Miguel Micallef played for San Marcelino's U-19's team in their 2-0 against C.D. Juventud in the second-tier of Valencian football.

UNITED STATES

Andrea Borg played in Seton Hall Pirates' 2-1 victory over Depaul in the NCAA.