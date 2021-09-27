ITALY

Rachel Cuschieri was a starter for Lazio in their 6-1 defeat to Fiorentina in the Serie A Femminile.

Emma Lipman played for Como Women in their 1-0 loss to Brescia in the Serie B Femminile.

Roma Calcio Femminile’s Martina Borg was deployed in the second half as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of San Marino in the Serie B Femminile.

Youth goalkeeper Maya Cachia made her Crotone Femminile debut as she played in their 5-2 win over Eugenio Coscarello Castrolibero, that sealed their passage into the next round of the Coppa Italia Serie C.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta