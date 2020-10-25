ITALY

Emma Lipman and Rachel Cuschieri played for Lazio Women as they drew 1-1 with Cesena in their Serie B fixture.

ENGLAND

Maria Farrugia was in the starting formation for Sunderland Ladies as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

Earlier last week, Luke Gambin was in action for Colchester United in their 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers, in League Two.

Sam Magri helped Havant and Waterlooville reachd the first round proper since 2014 of the FA Cup after they defeated Bath City 3-0.

BELGIUM

Teddy Teuma took part in Union St. Gilloise’s 6-0 win over Club Brugge’s reserve team in their Belgian second-tier tie.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat scored his second goal for Casa Pia in the Portuguese second-flight, in their 2-2 draw against UD Vilafranquense.

