Malta center Kurt Cassar has got his first start since joining Janus Fabriano Basket during the winter transfer period.

Cassar started and got his first points on the board for Serie B side Janus Fabriano Basket on Sunday as the side beat Roseto 91-69.

Cassar played for 12 minutes and added to his points, he grabbed three boards.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Cassar and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

