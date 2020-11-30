International youth prospect network Eurospects announced their new rankings for various age categories on Thursday and Pallacanestro Orzinuovi’s Kurt Cassar has made it into the European Top 100.

The Times of Malta’s Sportsdesk looks at Cassar and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese abroad’.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta