With around three weeks worth of games to catch up on, Janus Fabriano have had a marathon of games in the past week and Malta international Kurt Cassar has been in the form of his life, scoring a career-high in points and grabbing two Game MVP awards in three games.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Cassar and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

