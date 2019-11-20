ITALY

Shona Zammit played 90 minutes as Pink Bari hosted Fiorentina in their latest Serie A encounter. The Viola emerged winners 3-0 - (click here for highlights).

Emma Lipman entered the fray in the final stages as her Florentia San Gimignano side clinched their third straight Serie A win after beating Roma 2-1.

Former Birkirkara player Ylenia Carabott was handed her Serie B debut after entering in the second half for Chievo Fortitudo Women in their 1-0 defeat against Ravenna.

⏱️ 10’ | Secondo cambio per noi 🔄

Esce #Mele entra #Carabott — Chievo Fortitudo Women (@CFMozzecane) November 17, 2019

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri entered the second half on the 76th minute as Eredivisie leaders PSV Vrouwen were held to a 1-1 draw by Heerenveen.