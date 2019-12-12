ITALY

Shona Zammit played 78 minutes as Pink Bari faced Roma Women in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia with the Giallorosse winning 2-0 in extra-time. (Click here for highlights).

Emma Lipman played in both Serie A and Coppa Italia games for Florentia San Gimignano. In the league, Florentia suffered a 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo while in the domestic cup, they secured a quarter-final berth after dispatching of Orobica 3-1.

Ylenia Carabott was involved in Chievo Fortitudo's latest two games as they were beaten by Napoli in Serie B and Juventus Women in the Coppa Italia.

Martina Borg played for Sassari Torres as they bounced back from their Coppa Italia defeat with a 3-0 win over Spezia in their latest Serie C appointment.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin came on in the final 20 minutes as Colchester United defeated Salford City 1-0 in League Two.

Sam Magri contributed to Havant and Waterlooville's 2-1 win to Chippenham Town in the National League.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat's Olhanense featured in the 2-2 draw against Amora in the Portugal's third-tier.

INDIA

Andre Schembri was deployed in the second half as Chennaiyin were held to a 1-1 draw by Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League.