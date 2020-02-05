ITALY

Shona Zammit was involved in Pink Bari's 1-1 draw with Hellas Verona in their latest Serie A outing.

Ylenia Carabott played for Fortitudo Mozzecane in their 4-0 defeat to Lazio in the Italian Serie B.

Nicole Sciberras featured for Juventus Women Primavera as they defeated Ravenna Women 6-1 in the Youth League.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin played a part in Colchester United's 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United in League Two.

Joe Ellul played for Maidenhead United as they defeated Solihull Motors 2-0 in the National League.

Sam Magri's Havant and Waterlooville were held to a goalless stalemate by Concord Rangers in the National League.

Bedsente Gomis starts in the only change from last week, Ayunga & Robson both back from injury on are the bench pic.twitter.com/Yg5G5DQCfO — Havant&Waterlooville (@HavantWvilleFC) February 1, 2020

Sam Agius was in goal for Market Drayton in their 1-1 draw with Lincoln United in the Northern Premier League.

Maria Farrugia scored one for Sunderland Ladies as they defeated Derby County 4-0 to advance into the FA Women's National League cup semi-finals.

79' GOAL NUMBER THREE!!! Katie Barker keeps going despite a foul on her, she plays a low cross on the right. Derby can't clear the cross and Maria Farrugia forces her shot in at close range! (3-0) pic.twitter.com/rZQDNOPBJB — Sunderland AFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) February 2, 2020

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri was in the starting formation as PSV Vrouwen reached the quarter-finals of the KNVB Cup following a 6-1 win at the expense of FC Eindhoven.

Last week, the Malta international had netted a hat-trick in a friendly against Hoffenheim.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat's SC Olhanense drew 1-1 with Real SC in the Portuguese third-tier.

INDIA

Andre Schembri played for Chennaiyin as they hammered Kerala Blasters 6-3 in the Indian Super League.