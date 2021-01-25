Malta center Sam Deguara made his Japanese B3 league debut with Tokyo Excellence last weekend with two back-to-back games, getting a fantastic 75%+ field goal percentage in both.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Deguara and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

Sam Deguara made his official Japan B3 debut with Tokyo Excellence – after having played in the Emperor’s Cup – on Friday in a 72-79 loss to Veltex Shizuoka.

Deguara started the game, scored 16 points and collected six rebounds in 18 minutes. More importantly, he only missed two shots from nine giving him a 77.8% field-goal percentage.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta