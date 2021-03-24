With most championships at the business end of the season, the Maltese players abroad continue to deliver. Sophie Abela received praise from Otero Rattlers coach Landon Steele, who referred to her as ‘the ultimate competitor’, while Sam Deguara continues to rack up big numbers in Tokyo.

Mikela Riolo’s CD Magec Tias have survived the drop with their latest win.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Abela, Deguara, Riolo, and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

