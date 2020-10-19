This has been a successful week on an individual level for two Maltese internationals playing abroad, Aaron Falzon and Nelson Kahler, who both scored double digits in their latest game.

The Times of Malta’s Sportsdesk looks at Falzon, Kahler, and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese abroad’.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta