Loughborough Riders guard Sasha Lecuyer made the most of the UK’s National Basketball League Division One restart when she grabbed double-digits in her side’s win against BA London Lions over the weekend.

Similarly, Otero Junior College’s Sophie Abela has capitalized on the big number of minutes given to her with double digits in consecutive games.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Lecuyer, Abela, and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

