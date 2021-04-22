Sam Deguara’s consistency continues to show on the court as the Malta center had two double-double games over the weekend despite the side dropping their win streak since February 21.

In Australia, Jacob, Nick and Alex Formosa all got into double digits in their games last weekend. The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Deguara, the Formosa brothers, and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

