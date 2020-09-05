Despite the COVID-19 crisis forcing many leagues around the world towards suspension, summer transfers have produced various awaited moves for Maltese players away from the country.

Malta international TEVIN FALZON, who was part of the 2018 FIBA European Championship for Small Countries winning team, has brought his game to Italy after a move to Serie B club Pallacanestro Palestrina from Iceland’s Njarovik.

The Times of Malta’s Sportsdesk looks at Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another ‘Maltese abroad’ series.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta