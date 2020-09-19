The covid-19 pandemic has been a thorn in the side of many players looking to secure professional contracts ahead of the new season. However, this did not stop Malta international AARON FALZON from achieving his target as he joins French side Etoile Angers.

The Times of Malta’s sportsdesk looks at Falzon and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese abroad’.

