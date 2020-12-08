British Basketball League (BBL) side Leicester Riders’ newest signing Aaron Falzon showed off his ability to score three-pointers as he got his first during his debut and three more in his second game for the team.

Riders affiliate club Loughborough Riders’ Sasha Lecuyer added to her points tally in the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Division 1 championship.

This week, the Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Falzon and Lecuyer as they ply their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

