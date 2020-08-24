As the 2020-2021 season is now underway, we take a look at how the Maltese players featuring abroad are doing.

In this week's report we look back at Ylenia Carabott's first game with her new club RCSC Charleroi of Belgium.

Moreover, we have news from Italy including Nicole Sciberras who was part of the Juventus Women squad in their Serie A opener last weekend.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.