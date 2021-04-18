ITALY

Haley Bugeja was a second-half substitute for Sassuolo as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Serie A Femminile favourites Juventus.

Rachel Cuschieri had a full shift for Lazio women in their 3-0 win over Orobica in the Serie B. Fellow Malta international Emma Lipman came on in the second half as she was returning after being sidelined for the past two months. The Biancocelesti remain on track for a Serie A promotion.

Martina Borg played in the second 45 minutes as Sassari Torres secured a

4-0 win at the expense of Pistoiese in Serie C. The Sardinia-based club remains on track for their objective as the Serie B promotion is still in their sights.

Kailey Willis (picture) opened her account at Hellas Verona as she was one of the scorers in their 5-0 victory over Sassuolo, moving third in the Primavera – Girone 1 table and securing a post-season spot in the process.

Nicole Sciberras came on late in the second half in the rivalry fixture between Juventus and Inter as they exchanged six goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Sciberras’ Bianconere remain on top in the Primavera – Girone 1.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin was a late entry for Newport County as the Wales-based side lost 1-0 to Cambridge United in League Two.

Rachel Ciantar Piccinino played for Boldon CA Girls in their 6-0 victory over Washington AFC Lionesses in the U-15’s league.

BELGIUM

Teddy Teuma played 85 minutes as Union St Gilloise secured a 4-0 routine victory over Club Brugge U-23’s in the Belgium second-tier.

