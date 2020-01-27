Antoine Borg moved to Prague to work in the European space programme Galileo as a technical support officer working on contracts for satellite security technology. In 2019 he announced his new political party ‘Brain, Not Ego’ for the European Elections.

I left Malta in 2007 for personal reasons. First, I moved to Brussels and then, after joining the European GNSS Agency I moved with it to Prague when it relocated in 2012.

I often found myself on the cutting-edge of technology doing things no one had ever done before. Opening up new frontiers like that is quite the adrenaline rush.

I tend to make sure to continuously challenge myself because I bore easily. I'm happy to be the kind of person I want to be. I'm not sure many people can say that sort of thing.

I started writing 'Brain, not ego' in 2018. I published weekly articles on current affairs on it throughout 2018. The rationale behind it was - and still is - simple. I often find myself delving into a subject to see what's behind the headlines. I don't accept what people write because there's always more to a topic, whether it's the nature of democracy in Malta or the provision of a Universal Basic Income.

I wanted a place where I could collect my thoughts and research in one place. A website populated with well-researched articles struck me as being the ideal place for it, partly because I'd already been writing travel-based articles under the name of The Unexpected Traveller on a website of the same name.

Ideologies are a ridiculous way to organise human affairs. My political party's manifesto can be summarised as: Take the logical course of action. It's pointless arguing that a policy makes sense because it's left-wing or right-wing. It's nonsense to suggest that someone else's ideas are stupid because they're liberal or socialist.What does matter is whether something makes sense. Look at the data, mine it and take a decision. And, when the data changes, revise your decisions and change your mind.

Life in Prague is fun. It's a comfortable-sized city which isn't as expensive as London or Paris but still has all the benefits of city life. From concerts to opera to history to a great foodie scene, you can find whatever you're looking for.

Life is about continuous improvement, if there's one thing in life that people should focus on it's that. You're not perfect - no one is - so find something in yourself you can improve and do it. And keep looking. And keep improving.

I miss family and friends. People don't choose to live on their own and it's the community you live in which makes the difference not the physical location.

I currently have a great job in the space industry so moving back means substantial change. I'll happily do it if the right opportunity presented itself, but I have no plans in mind. Who knows, there might be something in my inbox tomorrow morning!

