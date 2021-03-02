Malta guard Kristy Galea and the Alderson Broaddus Battlers took the lion’s share in their first-ever March Madness appearance in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Tournament, as they beat Fairmont State in their opening game on Monday.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Galea and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

