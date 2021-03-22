ITALY

Haley Bugeja made a scoring return with her first goal of the year as Sassuolo saw off San Marino Academy 2-0, in the Serie A. This was Bugeja’s 7th goal in 12 top-flight games – her first since December – as the Neroverde remain third on 37 points.

Martina Borg (picture) was a starter for Sassari Torres as the Sardinia-based side outclassed Serie C leaders Bologna 4-1 to move within two points from the Rossoblu.

Kailey Willis entered the second half as Hellas Verona drew 0-0 in their rivalry match against Chievo Verona in the Italian youth league.

ENGLAND

Malta international Luke Gambin was a second half substitute as Newport County lost 1-0 to Leyton Orient in League Two. The Welsh side sits 7th on 57 points as they vie for a play-off spot.

BELGIUM

Teddy Teuma scored in Royale Union St Gilloise’s 2-2 draw with Westerlo in their second-tier fixture, a week after being crowned champions and sealing promotion to the Belgian top-flight.

