ITALY
Haley Bugeja featured in Sassuolo’s narrow 1-0 victory over Serie A Femminile strugglers Pink Bari to keep their UEFA Women’s Champions League hopes alive.
The Neroverde will face Milan in their upcoming top-flight meeting, in a fixture that may determine Italy’s second participant in next season’s Champions League.
Malta women duo Emma Lipman and Rachel Cuschieri have won Serie A promotion after Lazio claimed the Rome derby, following a 2-1 win over Roma Calcio Femminile.
With two games remaining in the Serie B campaign, Lazio sit second on 47 points – two behind leaders Pomigliano Calcio.
