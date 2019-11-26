ITALY

Shona Zammit was one the best players in Pink Bari's side as they secured their first win of their 2019/2020 Serie A Femminile campaign after beating Orobica 3-1, away from home.

Ylenia Carabott entered the second half as Chievo Fortitudo bounced back with a 1-0 win over Cittadella in their latest Serie B appointment.

A late leveller denied Martina Borg's Sassari Torres an away win at Pontedera in the Italian Serie C as they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Nicole Sciberras featured in Juventus Primavera's league outing as they eased past Tavagnacco 4-0.

Rashed Al Tumi was in goal for Casarano as they defeated Agropoli 4-1 in Serie D.

ENGLAND

A late appearance for Luke Gambin in Colchester United's 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town in League Two.

Sam Magri's Havant & Waterlooville were victorious after taking on Cinderford Town, winning 3-1 in the FA Trophy.

Jordan Williams was part of the Thatcham Town team that defeated Evesham United 4-2 in the National League.

IRELAND

Patricia Ebejer was involved in UCC Women's team 7-1 rout of WIT in their latest appointment.

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri came on in the final part of the game as PSV Vrouwen defeated PEC Zwolle 4-0 in the Dutch top-flight.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat's Olhanense defeated Sacavanense 1-0 in the Portuguese third-tier.

INDIA

Andre Schembri came off the bench to score one goal and set up another as Chennaiyin secured their first league win in the Indian Super League in the most dramatic fashion when edging Hyderabad 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

