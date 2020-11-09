Former Starlites point guard Sasha Lecuyer bagged her first points of the season for her side Loughborough Riders as the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Division1 championship restarted last week.

The Times of Malta Sporsdesk looks at Lecuyer and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta