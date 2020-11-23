Loughborough Riders’ Sasha Lecuyer bagged more points in her second game this season for the team in the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Division1 championship.

The Times of Malta Sporsdesk looks at Lecuyer and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

Sasha Lecuyer (picture), who came in from the bench for WNBL side Loughborough Riders against the Worchester Wolves, scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes last Saturday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta