This has been a terrific year for the Leicester Riders’ affiliate clubs this season – while the men’s senior team won the regular season and are on course for the playoffs title, NBL club Loughborough Riders will be another team in the playoffs this year, which means that Sasha Lecuyer becomes another Malta international to make the playoffs with her team.

The Times of Malta Sportsdesk looks at Lecuyer, and other Maltese professionals plying their trade overseas in another segment of ‘Maltese Abroad’.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta