Malta women’s captain Emma Lipman handed Como Women a crucial 1-0 victory against Cittadella in the Serie B Femminile.

She scored the all-important goal with a towering header to open her 2021/2022 account at the club.

Following this win, Como have now cut the gap to just one point behind leaders Brescia who lost 2-1 to Ravenna. Only the Serie B champion is ensured of a promotion into Italy’s top-flight.

