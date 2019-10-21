ITALY

Malta internationals Emma Lipman and Shona Zammit crossed swords in what has been a historic appointment for Maltese football.

In fact, as Lipman featured for Florentia San Gimignano and Zammit played for Bari they became the first Maltese to share the field simultaneously in an Italian top-flight game.

Martina Borg played as Sassari Torres defeated Arezzo 4-2 in their latest Serie C outing.

Rashed Al Tumi defended Casarano's goal for the third straight time as they held former Serie A side Foggia to a 1-1 draw on away soil.

ENGLAND

Maria Farrugia was in the starting XI as Sunderland Ladies eased past Sheffield FC 6-1.

🚨 TEAM NEWS for this afternoon's @FAWNL match 🆚 @SFCWomen...



▫️Jessica Brown (international duty) and Grace McCatty (Personal) missing

▫️Potts, Mullen, Farrugia and Barker return to starting XI#SAFCLadies #HawayTheLasses #OneClubOurClub pic.twitter.com/mPj2owDTSm — Sunderland AFC Ladies (@SAFCLadies) October 20, 2019

Luke Gambin entered the fray in the second 45 minutes as Colchester United lost 1-0 to Morecambe in their latest League Two outing.

Maidenhead United drew 1-1 with Wealdstone in their FA Cup tie with Joe Ellul playing from the first minute for the Magpies.

Sam Magri was in the starting XI as Havant & Waterlooville were dumped out of the FA Cup after losing 2-1 to Dulwich Hamlet.

📋STARTING XI 📋



Two changes from last week's game against Hemel Hempstead #COYH pic.twitter.com/tAsrWcDi5G — Havant & Waterlooville FC (@HWFCOfficial) October 19, 2019

SCOTLAND

Anna Vincenti was in goal for Motherwell Ladies in their 5-0 defeat to heavyweights Celtic Women in the Scottish league.

IRELAND

Jacob Borg played a part in Finn Harps' 1-0 victory over Waterford in the Irish top-flight.

GERMANY

Jana Barbara was in SGS Essen U-20 team that defeated Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 in the German youth league.

SPAIN

Miguel Micallef played with both U-19's and second team of the senior side of San Marcelino as they drew 1-1 (U-19's second-tier) and won 3-0 (B league - senior level).

UNITED STATES

Andrea Borg played for Seton Hall Pirates in their 4-0 defeat to Butler in the NCAA East Conference.