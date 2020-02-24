ITALY

Malta international Shona Zammit played for Pink Bari against Inter Women as they drew 2-2 in their latest Serie A outing.

Emma Lipman, also member of the Malta women's national team, was in the starting XI for Florentia San Gimignano as they defeated Orobica Bergamo 3-0 in the Serie A.

Nicole Sciberras capped a positive week for her after netting her second Juventus goal in their 5-0 win over Chievo Fortitudo.

Nicole Sciberras scoring her second Juventus goal of the season. Video: Chloe Ann Ellul

Rashed Al-Tumi was in goal for Casarano as they bounced back from their recent 7-0 defeat to see off Foggia by one goal.

NETHERLANDS

Rachel Cuschieri played a part in PSV Vrouwen's 4-2 defeat to Twente in the first leg of the Dutch Cup.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat played for SC Olhanense as they won 1-0 against Sintra in the Portuguese third-tier.