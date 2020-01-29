ITALY

Shona Zammit played in Pink Bari's two Serie A games against Tavagnacco (0-0) and Milan (3-6) which were played on Saturday and Wednesday.

Ylenia Carabott played a part in Chievo Fortitudo Women's 3-0 win over Perugia in the Serie B.

Nicole Sciberras was involved in Juventus Women Primavera's 5-0 win over Riozzese in their latest youth league appointment.

Rashed Al-Tumi was in goal for Serie D side Casarano as they won 4-2 against Fidelis Andria.

ENGLAND

Luke Gambin played for Colchester United in their 0-0 draw against Exeter City and 3-1 victory over Swindon Town in the League Two.

Joe Ellul was in the starting XI for Maidenhead United as they defeated Eastleigh FC 2-0 in the National League.

Proud of the boys today battled to the end and dig deep...back 5 was immense and credit ain’t always given but today they deserved it 🙌🏻🙌🏻⚽️ — Josephellul4 (@Josephellul41) January 25, 2020

Sam Magri played for Havant and Waterlooville in their 0-0 draw with Chippenham in the National League.

Sam Agius was in goal for Market Drayton as they lost 0-6 to Sutton Coldfield Town.

Maria Farrugia played in Sunderland Ladies' 2-0 win over Watford Women as the Black Cats advance to the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup. (For highlights click here).

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat played for SC Olhanense as they claimed a 2-0 win over Aljustrelense in the third-tier.