ITALY

Malta women player Haley Bugeja converted from the penalty spot to score her eighth goal of her debut Serie A campaign as Sassuolo outclassed Florentia San Gimignano 5-1. The former Mġarr United player was deployed into the game immediately in the second-half as the Neroverde were trailing by one goal to nil after the opening 45 minutes.

Kailey Willis was on the bench for Hellas Verona Women in their Serie A encounter against Fiorentina, which the Viola won 2-0.

Rachel Cuschieri was a starter for Lazio as they beat Serie B leaders Pomigliano 2-0. A win that revives the hopes of a Serie A promotion for the Biancocelesti. Carolina Morace’s side will host Perugia on April 1.

Martina Borg made another appearance for Sassari Torres in their 2-0 win over Jesina as they remain hopeful for a Serie B promotion. Borg’s team will meet Riccione in their upcoming Serie C encounter, on April 11.

Nicole Sciberras (picture) was a starter in Juventus Women Primavera’s 3-0 routine win over Riozzese Como in the Italian youth league. The Bianconere remain on top of the championship as they face San Marino next, on April 11.

