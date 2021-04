Maltese duo Nicole Sciberras and Kailey Willis be involved in the final stage of the Primavera league after Juventus and Hellas Verona advanced from Girone 1.

Juventus will face Girone 2 fourth-placed Napoli in the quarter-finals whereas Verona will take on Florentia San Gimignano, who finished second in the other group.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.