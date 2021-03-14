ITALY

Rachel Cuschieri featured for the whole game as Lazio women were held to a 2-2 draw by Cesena in the Serie B.

Martina Borg played 55 minutes for Sassari Torres as they defeated Riccione Femminile 3-0 in the Serie C. The Malta international came close to wrack up a goal in this game just to see her long-range effort struck the crossbar in the first half.

Nicole Sciberras played for for Juventus Women Primavera in their routine 8-0 victory over Orobica in the Italian youth league. The Malta international was denied by the woodwork as well.

Kailey Willis’ Hellas Verona Women Primavera defeated Tavagnacco 6-0 in the Italian youth league, with the young Maltese recording another assist to her name.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat (picture) captained Casa Pisa in their 3-0 win over Vilafranquense in the second-tier.

BELGIUM

Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma capped a spectacular 2020/2021 season for him as his Royale Union St Gilloise side have made sure of the promotion to the Belgian First Division after beating RWD Molenbeek 2-1, on Saturday night.

