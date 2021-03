ITALY

Rachel Cuschieri was a starter for Lazio in their 1-1 draw against Brescia in Serie B.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat played for Casa Pia as they drew 1-1 against Porto B in the second-tier.

BELGIUM

Teddy Teuma captained Royale Union St Gilloise in their 3-1 win over Lierse in the second-tier.

