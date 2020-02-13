ITALY

Malta international Nicole Sciberras featured for Juventus Women Primavera in their second outing at the prestigious Viareggio Women's Cup - Juventus lost 2-1 to Inter.

In their opening game, the Bianconere had defeated Empoli Ladies 1-0. They face Roma this Saturday in their final group game.

Emma Lipman, also a Malta women international, was in the starting formation for Florentia San Gimignano as they defeated Sassuolo 2-1 in the first leg of the Coppa Italia Femminile quarter-final.

Malta women member Martina Borg played for Sassari Torres as they drew 1-1 with Pistoiese in their latest Serie C appointment.

ENGLAND

Malta international Luke Gambin played part in Colchester United's latest League Two outings - 3-0 win vs Plymouth Argyle and 3-2 defeat to Grimsby Town.

Former Malta U-19's player Jordan Williams made his debut for Yate Town in their 2-0 defeat to Hayes & Yeading United FC in the SkyEx Community Stadium.

NETHERLANDS

Malta women player Rachel Cuschieri was in the starting XI for PSV Vrouwen as they defeated ADO Den Haag 1-0.

PORTUGAL

Zach Muscat, Malta international, helped SC Olhanense defeat Louletano 3-1 in the Portuguese third-tier.

INDIA

Andre Schembri played for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League as they drew 0-0 with Bengauluru.